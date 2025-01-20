Published Jan 20, 2025
Hoyas Treck to Frigid Philly
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

With a polar vortex punishing the East Coast, Georgetown is set to battle Villanova in Pennsylvania. HC Ed Coole needs his Hoyas to get hot, as four straight losses have happened. Basic info is:

What: Georgetown )12-6, 3-4/7th in BIG EAST) at Villanova (12-7, 5-3/5th)

Where: Finnergan Pavillon, Villanova, PA

When:: 1.20.25, 630p EST

Tix: $33 is the baseline for seats

Broadcast: FS1, Team 980

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court


What of team stats?

Georgetown at Villanova Team Statistics 
StatGeorgetown/BIG EAST RankVillanova/BIG EAWT Rank 

PPG

72.8 ppg/8th

77.5 ppg/4th

PPG Allowwed

64.4 ppg/1st

58 ppg/4th

FG%

46.3%/4th

47.9%/2nd

FG% Allowed

38.7%/1st

42.9%/8gh

3pt FG%

31.8%/10th

40.3%/1st

3pt FG% Allowed

33.3%/5th

35.9%/10th

RPG

37.5 rpg/3rd

34.8 rpg/8th

APG

15.2 apg/6th

13.4 apg/9th

Ed Cooley, Hoya HC, sees 14.2 ppg flow from freshman center Thomas Sorber, the league's 15th best mark. Sorber also leads the team, plus BIG EAST, in rebounding a6 8.5 rpg. His status for tonight is unknown.

Following Sorber in scoring for GU are 13.9 ppg via sophomore guard Malik Mack (16th in league), grad wing Micah Peavy's 13.3 ppg/20th mark, with junior guard Jayden Epps 21st top scoring number of 13.2 ppg. Epps' status is also uncertain.

'Nova is led in scoring by super senior forward Eric Dixon's 24.7 ppg, tops in the league. Wooga Poplar's 14.5 ppg are next for hC Kyle Neptune, production slotting him 13th in the BIG EAST. A senior guard, Poplar's rebounding number - 6.8 rpg - is tops for the Wildcats, sixth among BIG EAST players.

Double back for game coverage!


What They Do

Check out brief notes from two 'Nova games - Butler and Providence - by clicking here.

Tweet Deck

