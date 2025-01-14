Hoyas to See Johnnies in NYC Today

After falling at home to Georgetown, Saturday, it's St. John's Red Storm set for the Hoyas, tonight.

Coached by Ed Cooley, Georgetown is paced in scoring by 14.8 ppg, provided by freshman center Thomas Sorber, the league's 12th top mark. Next is junior guard Jayden Epps' 13.9 ppg (17th in conference), with sophomore backcourt mate Malik Mack standing at 13.6 ppg/19th while 13.3 ppg/22nd is achieved by grad wing Micah Peavy.

Sober has also been busy on the boards, leading team and league with 8.5 rpg. His Johnnie counterpart is junior forward Zuby Ejiofor who lands third in the BIB EAST at 8.1 rpg.

SJU's head coach, Rick Pitino, watches his team get 17.4 ppg from R.J. Luis, landing the junior wing 5th in the BIG EAST.

Circle back for more coverage!



