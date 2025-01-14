Published Jan 14, 2025
Hoyas to See Johnnies in NYC Today
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

After falling at home to Georgetown, Saturday, it's St. John's Red Storm set for the Hoyas, tonight.

Basic Information is:

What: Georgetown (12-4, 3-2/5th in BIG EAST) at St. John's (14-3, 5-1/2nd )

When: 1.14.24, 730p EST

Where: Madison Square Garden, NY, NY

Tix: Seats start at $30 each

Broadcast: :Peacock, Team 980

GUHoyas.com Stats: Click Here

Game Chat: Premium Court


Those team stats look LIKE:

Georgetown at St. John's Statistics 
StatGeorgetown/BIG East RankSt. John's/BIG EAST Rank

PPG

74.1 ppg/8th

81.8 ppg/2nd

PPG Allowed

64 ppg/1st

67.5 ppg/4th

FG%

46.9 ppg/3rd

45.1 ppg/6th

FG% Allowed

38.4%/1st

40.6/2nd

3pt FG%

32.5 ppg/10th

29.9%/11th

3pt FG% Allowed

32.8 ppg/8th

34.3%/7th

RPG

37.5 rbg/4th

42 ppg/1st

APG

15.8 apg/5th

15.8 apg/6th

Coached by Ed Cooley, Georgetown is paced in scoring by 14.8 ppg, provided by freshman center Thomas Sorber, the league's 12th top mark. Next is junior guard Jayden Epps' 13.9 ppg (17th in conference), with sophomore backcourt mate Malik Mack standing at 13.6 ppg/19th while 13.3 ppg/22nd is achieved by grad wing Micah Peavy.

Sober has also been busy on the boards, leading team and league with 8.5 rpg. His Johnnie counterpart is junior forward Zuby Ejiofor who lands third in the BIB EAST at 8.1 rpg.

SJU's head coach, Rick Pitino, watches his team get 17.4 ppg from R.J. Luis, landing the junior wing 5th in the BIG EAST.

Circle back for more coverage!


