HoyaReport - Hoyas take shot at Golden Eagles tonight

{{ timeAgo('2021-01-02 14:02:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
This evening Georgetown is back at it, hosting Marquette in DC. Basic information for this BIG EAST contest follows:

What: Marquette (5-5, 1-3/9th in BIG EAST) at Georgetown (3-5, 1-3/10th)

Where: McDonough Arena, WDC, 730p EST

Broadcast: CBSSN (TVP, The Team 980 (radio), SiriusXM 383, Radio.com

Real Time Stats: GUHoyas.com

In-Game Chat: Premium Court


In terms of team stats

MU @ GTown Team Statistics
Stat Georgetown/BIG EAST Rank 2 Marquette/BIG EAST Rank

PPG

75.2 ppg/10th

75.3 ppg/9th

FG%

43.1%/10th

46.3%/7th

FG% Defense

41.3%/5th

40.4%/4th

3pt FG%

36.5%/6th

39.6%/1st

3pt FG% defense

33.2%/4th

34.6%/8th

RPG

43.6 rpg/1st

39 rpg/3rd

Player-wise, senior guard Jahvon Blair's 18.9 points per game leads G'Town and lists him fifth in the BIG EAST, his teammate Qudus Wahab 's 12.6 ppg, slotting at 21st. Joining that pair in double figure scoring are senior forward Jamorko Pickett's 11.8 ppg (26th) - who also paces the team and owns a share of the BIG EAST's rebounding lead with 9.3 rpg - and grad transfer guard Don Carey's 10.8 ppg/29th mark.

Marquette enjoys 14.2 ppg from senior wing Kobe McEwen, along with the 12.7 ppg coming from freshman forward Dawson Garcia (20th in league) plus sophomore guard D.J. Carton (11.8 ppg/25th).

Garcia is the Golden Eagle's top rebounder, snagging 6.7 rpg, landing him seventh among BIG EAST players.

For what Georgetown could face tonight, and pregame pressers from Hoya head coach Pat Ewing and freshman guard Dante Harris, access the links in above-margin.

