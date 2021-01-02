HoyaReport - Hoyas take shot at Golden Eagles tonight

What : Marquette (5-5, 1-3/9th in BIG EAST) at Georgetown (3-5, 1-3/10th)

This evening Georgetown is back at it, hosting Marquette in DC. Basic information for this BIG EAST contest follows:

Player-wise, senior guard Jahvon Blair's 18.9 points per game leads G'Town and lists him fifth in the BIG EAST, his teammate Qudus Wahab 's 12.6 ppg, slotting at 21st. Joining that pair in double figure scoring are senior forward Jamorko Pickett's 11.8 ppg (26th) - who also paces the team and owns a share of the BIG EAST's rebounding lead with 9.3 rpg - and grad transfer guard Don Carey's 10.8 ppg/29th mark.

Marquette enjoys 14.2 ppg from senior wing Kobe McEwen, along with the 12.7 ppg coming from freshman forward Dawson Garcia (20th in league) plus sophomore guard D.J. Carton (11.8 ppg/25th).

Garcia is the Golden Eagle's top rebounder, snagging 6.7 rpg, landing him seventh among BIG EAST players.

For what Georgetown could face tonight, and pregame pressers from Hoya head coach Pat Ewing and freshman guard Dante Harris, access the links in above-margin.