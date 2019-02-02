February 2, 2019 - Owning a two game winning streak, it's first in BIG EAST play this season, Georgetown has its toughest task on tap tomorrow, Villanova's Wildcats. Game information follows:

The Hoyas get 21.3 ppg from Jessie Govan, the fourth highest mark in conference competition. James Akinjo, a freshman point guard, supplies 13.4 ppg, slotting him 19th league wide.

Govan, the senior center, is also the league's top rebounders, pacing it at 9.3 rpg. Freshman forward Josh LeBlanc pulls down 6.4 rpg for G'Town, placing him 11th in the league. Akinjo appears again on the league leader board, this time in assists, standing at the conference's top disher at 6.3 apg.

What about Villanova's players?

Senior guard Phil Booth is their top scorer, dropping 21.5 ppg, landing him third in the BIG EAST. Following closely is senior forward Eric Paschall at 20 ppg (sixth).

Pachall is the Wildcat's best rebounder at 7.5 rpg, work that positions him fifth in the BIG EAST. Freshman forward Saddiq Bey is 16th in the league at 5.8 rpg. Booth finds teammates for scores 5.5 each time out, landing him second in the conference.

When Georgetown's head coach and best player historically, Pat Ewing, faced 'Nova on the court, "it was reversed, we were at top, but now they’re at the top", he opined after beating Xavier this week. Now "We’re looking up at them". True, the Hoyas have fallen to the Wildcats seven consecutive times.

Per Ewing, "They’re a talented team, they’re well coached…and they’re playing extremely well. They share the ball, they knock down threes. They drive.

"So we are going to have to bring our A game…both defensively and offensively to be able to get a win their and defensively".

According to Akinjo, the frosh guard, G'Town is looking inward before facing the Wildcats, as "Believe it or not we’r trying to focus on ourselves. We have enough talent to beat anyone…just focus on ourselves and the game plan".

