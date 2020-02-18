Following is an official Georgetown press release.





Hoyas Take Down No. 19/20 Butler 73-66 INDIANAPOLIS – The Georgetown men’s basketball team scored 10-consecutive points late in the game to pull away for a 73-66 victory on the road against No. 19/20 Butler in a BIG EAST Conference matchup at Hinkle Fieldhouse. With the win, the Hoyas improve to 15-10 overall and 5-7 in league play, while the Bulldogs fall to 19-7 on the year and 7-6 in conference action.

ON THE RECORD“Coach Thompson always talked about the junkyard dog – having a junkyard dog mentality. No matter what the adversity is, you scratch, you claw, and be able to come away with a win. And I think that’s what we’ve been doing. Not just today but all year.”- Head Coach Patrick Ewing

HOYA HIGHLIGHTS● Terrell Allen tied a career high with 22 points, hitting on 9-of-14 shots including all four of his 3-pointers, which also tied a career best.

● Jahvon Blair and Jamorko Pickett finished with 16 and 12 points, respectively, while both hit a trio of 3-pointers. Pickett also grabbed six rebounds.

● Qudus Wahab rounded out those in double figures with 11 points in his first career start. He also had a team-high seven rebounds.

● Jagan Mosely chipped in eight points while pacing the offense with five assists.

● The Hoyas shot 52.1 (25-48) percent from the floor and connected on 66.7 (10-15) percent of their shots from downtown

.● Georgetown registered 13 assists, while committing just seven turnovers.

HOW IT HAPPENED● Georgetown got off to an early start, staging an 11-2 run off buckets from Allen and Blair as well as Wahab free throws while Butler took some time to get in a rhythm.

● Despite the Bulldogs pulling within two, Blair and Pickett each sunk a triple to push the lead back to eight, 17-9.

● With the game knotted at 22, an open Allen drained a triple to spark a 9-3 run for the 31-25 lead with less than three minutes remaining in the frame. The Hoyas would take a slim 32-31 advantage going into the break.

● Both teams traded buckets and the lead early in the second half and the score was tied at 37 with 15 minutes to play before Georgetown managed seven unanswered behind a bucket from Wahab and a Pickett dunk and triple.

● Trading 3-pointers, the Hoyas trailed 53-52 before putting together a 9-4 run sparked by an Allen 3-pointer and featuring buckets from Timothy Ighoefe and Mosely to take a 61-57 lead.

● Butler pulled back within one (61-60), but the Hoyas scored the next 10-straight points - behind five from Allen and free throws from Blair and Mosely - to take a double digit lead (71-60)

● Blair hit another pair from the charity stripe to seal the 73-66 victory.

OF NOTE● The guard trio of Allen, Blair and Mosely all played the entire 40 minutes. It is Blair’s fourth-straight full game.

● The win is the fifth over an opponent ranked among the Associated Press Top 25 of Head Coach Patrick Ewing’s tenure and the third of the season.

● Mosely’s five assists give him 324 for his career and move him into sole possession of 15th place all-time at Georgetown. He is just three behind Reggie Williams (327).

● Blair’s three 3-pointers gives him 127 for his career, moving him into a tie with Chris Wright for 15th all-time in program history.

COMING UP NEXTThe Hoyas will return home to Capital One Arena for a midweek matchup against Providence on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FS1. Fans can listen locally on The Team 980 with Rich Chvotkin on the call.