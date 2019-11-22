November 22, 2019 - Going into the second half down 42-37, Georgetown looked poised for an uphill climb against Texas. Lucky for them, sophomore guard Mac McClung scored 11 of his team high 19 points during the first 20 minutes, helping the team remain close. More would be necessary if Texas was to be vanquished.

More happened; junior forward Jamorko Pickett (15 points) added seven of his season high 15 points in second period action, the team outscored Texas 45-24 including 30-12 during the last 13:42, producing an impressive 82-66 win over the Longhorns before a roused Madison Square Garden, 2K Empire Classic crowd last night.

“I knew I could score like this, have an offensive game like this every game” said Pickett of his performance, “but today I took it personally and I knew I just had to start off the game strong, come with a lot of fire for us to win”. Pickett, who put together a one man, five point, back half run had a previous single game mark of 10 points for 2019-20.

His coach, Pat Ewing, lauded G’town’s second half defense, saying “We did a much better job of defending the line, closing out, not get beat off of penetration and be able to stay with our men. And when the shot went up we did a much better job or rebounding”.



