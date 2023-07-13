Super scribe Zach Smart detailed his early process. Live period and a bevy of high school recruiting news pushed the article to be tabled. Unfortunately Toussaint popped before it could be published.

As a battle-tested guard with the proven know-how and readiness that comes with authoring success at two previous high major programs, West Virginia transfer Joe Toussaint is a unique option for Georgetown. Under first year head coach Ed Cooley, the Hoyas feature a roster which blends experienced transfers, unproven neophytes and freshmen.



Toussaint, who heard from Georgetown immediately following his decision to weigh the transfer market, is known for his positional versatility and blanketing defense. Capable of guarding on the ball and also impacting the passing lanes as an off the ball defender, Toussaint had multiple games of two steals or more at WVU this past season.

With legendary West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, who made national headlines with a recent DUI arrest, forced to resign, the Mountaineers previous roster is in the process of being thoroughly gutted. Numerous players are expressing their desire to leave the program, as a new coach still has yet to be officially named.



Toussaint was a role player for the Mountaineers this past season, averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. He showed promise with a performance of 22 points (including a smoking 12-for-14 from the free throw line), six assists, and three steals en route to a 76-61 victory over Texas Tech (his eventual choice) in late January. Toussaint also took game-changing matters into his own hands during a late-season 72-69 victory at Iowa State, as he scored 19 points, grabbed seven boards, doled out three assists and came up with three steals.



As a three-level scorer and a high octane guard, Toussant would offer immediate contributions at Georgetown. From the Bronx originally, Toussaint authored a memorable career at national power Cardinal Hayes HS of the CHSAA AA league, averaging 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists during his senior year.



He spent his previous three seasons at University of Iowa, where he led the team in assists (3.2 per game) and steals (1.4 game) during his junior season. The Hoyas recently had success tapping into the New York City market, as they secured a commitment from 6-foot-9 Kansas State transfer Ismael Massoud. A floor spreader with a deft outside shot and a knack for sticking timely shots under heightened pressure, Massoud gives the Hoyas valuable veteran leadership and experience.

Beyond Georgetown, Toussaint is hearing from a number of programs after again entering his name into the transfer portal. Gonzaga, Kansas State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Seton Hall, Western Kentucky, and several others have reached out to Toussaint. He is not ruling out a return to West Virginia, depending on who is brought in to supplant Huggins.



