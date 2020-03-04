March 4, 2020 - After losing four consecutive games, the last a deflating three point home setback to Xavier, Georgetown has another chance at victory tonight, this time facing Creighton on the road.

Omer Yurtseven is still G'Town's top scorer, logging 15.8 ppg, the BIG EAST's sixth top mark, this despite the senior center missing the better part of four games. His availability today is unknown.

Sophomore guard Mac McClung did follow Yurtseven closely, but being absent for most of eight games has removed him from the league's top 30 listing. That leaves junior guard Jahvon Blair's 10.6 ppg mark as next high in Blue and Gray, 24th in the conference.

The Blue Jays get 16.9 ppg (third in the BIG EAST) from junior guard Tyshon Alexander, followed by 15.8 ppg via sophomore point guard Marcus Zegarowski, which slots him seventh among conference players.

When it comes to cleaning the glass, junior wing Damien Jefferson pulls down 5.6 pg, while junior wing Mitch Ballock garners 5.5 rpg. They land 14th and 16th on the league list, respectively.