Hoyas line up against 'Jays tonight

Jagan Mosely and G'Town face a tough foe in Creighton this evening. (HoyaReport.com)
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
March 4, 2020 - After losing four consecutive games, the last a deflating three point home setback to Xavier, Georgetown has another chance at victory tonight, this time facing Creighton on the road.

Game information follows:

What: Georgetown ( ) at Creighton ( )

Where: 3.4.20, 8p EST, CHI Health Arena, Omaha, NE

Tix: Seats start at $18

Broadcast: MASN2 (TV), TEAM 980 (Radio)

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Game Thread: Premium Court

From a team statistic perspective, as of March 2nd:

G'Town @ Creighton Stats
Stat G'Town/BIG EAST rank Creighton/BIG EAST rank 

Points per game

76.2 ppg/3rd

77.9 ppg/1st

Points per game allowed

73.4 ppg/10th

66.9 ppg/6th

Field Goal %

43.7%/6th

46.7%/1st

Field Goal % allowed

43%/10th

42%/8th

3pt Field Goal %

34.7%/4th

37.6%/2nd

3pt Field Goal % allowed

35.9%/10th

31.1%/3rd

Rebounds per game

38.1 rpg/4th

35.2 rpg/9th

Omer Yurtseven is still G'Town's top scorer, logging 15.8 ppg, the BIG EAST's sixth top mark, this despite the senior center missing the better part of four games. His availability today is unknown.

Sophomore guard Mac McClung did follow Yurtseven closely, but being absent for most of eight games has removed him from the league's top 30 listing. That leaves junior guard Jahvon Blair's 10.6 ppg mark as next high in Blue and Gray, 24th in the conference.

The Blue Jays get 16.9 ppg (third in the BIG EAST) from junior guard Tyshon Alexander, followed by 15.8 ppg via sophomore point guard Marcus Zegarowski, which slots him seventh among conference players.

When it comes to cleaning the glass, junior wing Damien Jefferson pulls down 5.6 pg, while junior wing Mitch Ballock garners 5.5 rpg. They land 14th and 16th on the league list, respectively.

{{ article.author_name }}