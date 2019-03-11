Georgetown has shown high hopes for the future, with young players proving their meddle. Yesterday the BIG EAST Conference ratified that sentiment, naming three of GU's four man freshman class to it's All-Freshman Team.

James Akinjo, one of only two unanimous selections, has averaged 13.3 points per game for the season, along with 5.2 assists each contest. That's third and first on the squad Conference-wise, Akinjo leads the BIG EAST in assists, placing 17th in scoring.

Mac McClung places 16th in scoring league wide, second among Hoya players by dropping 13.4 ppg. Add 4.4 field goals made , second on the team, to his statistical output.

One can't forget Josh LeBlanc, also a BIG EAST All-Freshman Team member. The forward has consistently been one of the best rebounders on his team and in the conference, pulling down 7.5 rpg, work landing him at second and sixth, respectively. Offensively, LeBlanc's 9.4 ppg is fourth in Blue and Grey, his 2.6 offensive rebounds and 62.9% field goal percentage standing as the team tops. That last number is third best among conference players.

Congrats to these talented, young players.



