March 8, 2020 - On Senior Day Saturday at Capitol One Arena, the Georgetown Hoyas hosted 14th ranked Villanova’s Wildcats while honoring Jagan Mosley, George Muresan, Terrell Allen and Omer Yurtseven. The visitors prevailed 70-69, though G’Town could easily have won.

Georgetown got off to a slow start on both ends, including not knocking down shots, while Villanova was on fire. Taking the crowd completely out of it early and earning a 28-9 lead, the Wildcats were geared to put this game on ice.

The Hoyas settled down midway through the first half. Junior Forward Jamorko Pickett scored 15 first half points, setting the tone for the Hoyas comeback and displaying a high level of confidence. Head Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing went to his full court press defense, which forced some Wildcat turnovers.

Georgetown outscored Villanova 21-11 to end the half, trailing 39-30 at intermission.

Ewing’s bunch was more poised in the second half, displaying great ball movement, earning a quick 9-0 run, giving the Hoyas their first lead of the game, 41-39.

Villanova had no answer when Georgetown exploited the mismatches inside with the two young centers; freshmen Qudus Wahab (nine points, three rebounds) and Timothy Ighoefe (three points) we’re taking advantage being defended by guards via pick and roll.



