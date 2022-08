Hurtling toward conclusion is the 2022 Nike DC Pro City Kenner League. The venerable college/pro summer confab has welcomed many talented players and excited fans.



Sunday started playoff action. How did the six present Hoyas, - Bryson Mozone, Ryan Mutombo, Jordan Riley, D'ante Bass, Malcolm Wilson, Bradley Ezewiro - as well as one former standout in Jamorko Pickett, perform?



Check out Premium Court!