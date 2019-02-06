February 6, 2019 - Head coach Pat Ewing and Georgetown Hoyas took one on the chin at Villanova on Sunday, a defeat stunting their then two game win streak. Today is a chance to begin another one, while also sweeping a prime BIG EAST rival. If the Hoyas prevail, that will be the first time since 2013 this foe would be so vanquished.

As he's done the entire season, senior center Jessie Govan paces the Hoyas in points and rebounds, logging 18.9 ppg and 8.4 rpg respectively in BIG EAST play, good for seventh and second in the conference. Interestingly enough Govan was the conference's fourth best scorer prior to his scoreless, Villanova outing.

Following Govan in points is freshman point guard James Akinjo at 14 ppg, landing him 17th in the league. Another frosh, forward Josh LeBlanc comes behind Govan in rebounding for Georgetown with 6.6 rpg. He's 8th in the conference.

For the Friars, junior wing Alpha Diallo owns the ninth top BIG EAST action scoring average at 16.7 ppg. Distantly following him is forward Nate Watson, who puts up 11 ppg and ranks 29th league-wide.

Diallo puts up the conference's fourth best rebounding number (7.7 rpg), with Watson second at 5.1 rpg, work that positions him 22nd in the BIG EAST.

