Hoyas hope to down Bluejays

HC Pat Ewing and his Hoyas need a win. Badly. Creighton stands s the next chance for victory - these guys haven't are tasted a win in 12 games. Game information follows:

Georgetown's leading scorer is freshman guard Aminu Mohammed, (13.7 ppg/10th in BIG EAST), having regained the position from graduate guard Don Carey, whose 13.5 ppg takes him to 12th league wide. Kaiden Rice, a graduate forward, lands next at 13 ppg/16th, with sophomore point guard Dante Harris scores 11.2 ppg, the conference's 22nd highest total.



Mohammed's hold on Georgetown's rebounding lead remains, with the rookie pulling down 7.8 boards each contest, fourth in the BIG EAST.



Ryan Hawkins, a senior forward, paces the "Jays with 12.7 ppg, 18th in the BIG EAST. His seven rebounds per tilt are a team best and slot him 12th league-wide. (Click here for his status today).



CU's remaining top 30 in the league scorers: Senior guard Alex O'Connell (12.2 ppg/20th), Ryan Nembhard, a frosh point guard, stands at 11.2 ppg/21st while sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner drops 11 ppg, placing him 23rd in the BIG EAST.





