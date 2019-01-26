January 26, 2018 - In search of a victory - in general and fueled by revenge - Georgetown takes on St. John's tomorrow in NYC. General game information follows:

How about player stat leaders?

The Hoyas, coached by Pat Ewing, are led in scoring by by senior center Jessie Govan's 23 ppg, tops in the BIG EAST. James Akinjo, a freshman point guard's numbers have dipped a bit, with his 12.7 ppg still placing him second on the Hoyas, yet 22nd league-wide.

In terms of rebounds Ewing gets a league best 9.8 rpg from Govan, followed by freshman forward Josh Leblanc's 6.8 rbp (eighth). Akinjo is the top assiter in the conference, dishing out seven per game.

Head coach Chris Mullin gets 22.7 ppg (third in BIG EAST) from junior guard Shamorie Ponds. Justin Simon, a junior guard, ch chips in 14.1 ppg, good for 17th in the conference.

Marvin Clark is the best Johnnie rebounder, as he accounts for 7.1 rpg, the league's sixth best mark. L.J. Figueroa follows him for SJU via the league's ninth slotting at 6.7rpg. Their squad is paced by 5.17 assists each time out by Ponds, work that lands thim third overall in BIG EAST play.

