Hoyas Have Wildcats on Tap Tonight

Ed Cooley (center), assistant coach Jeff Battle (left) and the Hoyas were in Philadelphis last nigh, attneing commit Thomas Sorber's PCL game.
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Another game, another search and need for victory, by both teams. Such is the way of BIG EAST basketball - regardless of the teams' placement in league standings. This evening's Georgetown vs. Villanova doesn't deviate.

Game info follows:

What: Georgetown (9-18/2-14/10th in BIG EAST) at Villanova (15-12, 8-8/6th)

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 630p EST

Where: Finnergan Pavilion, Vilanova, PA

Tix: Seats start $35 each!

Broadcast: FS1, 1580 am

Stats: GUHoyas.com

When it comes to team statistics:

Georgetown at 'Nova Team Statistics
Column 1 Georgetown/BIG EAST Rank 'Nova/BIG EAST Rank

Points Per Game

71.7 ppg/10th

71.7 ppg/9th

Points Per Game Allowed

72.3 ppg/10th

66.3 ppg/2nd

Field Goal %

41.7%/11th

42.3%/9th

3pt Field Goal %

34.2%/5th

33%/8th

eFG%

49.5%/10th

50.1%/6th

Rebounds Per Game

34.6 rpg/9th

35.4 rpg/8th

Assists per Game

12.3 apg/3rd

12.3 apg/9th

Pace

87.7/8th

64.8/11th

In his first year coaching Georgetown, Ed Cooley continues to see sophomore guard Jayden Epps pace the Hoyas in scoring, presently at 18.4 ppg, work that lands him fourth in the BIG EAST, while having been placed on this week's conference Honor Roll. Dontrez Styles, the league's 24th top scorer at 10.4 ppg, slots next in Blue and Gray.

Supreme Cook, a junior big, continues to lead the Hoyas' rebounding effort - 8.4 rpg - slotting third among conference players. Villanova on the other hand, has a pair appear on the BIG EAST's top carom snatcher list in senior forwards Tyler Burton (6.4 rpg) and Eric Dixon (6.3 rpg), 14th and 15th in the BIG EAST, respectively.

The pair and HC kyle Neptune, are witness to Dixon's team tops 16.6 ppg, work that positions him 9th in the league. No other Willdcat is a top 25, BIG EAST scorner.

Double back for coverage!

