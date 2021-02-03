HoyaReport - Hoyas fly to Omaha for Bluejay tangle

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men's basketball team plays the first of back-to-back games against No. 15/12 Creighton when the Hoyas travel to Omaha on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on at the CHI Health Center Omaha. It is GU's third game against a ranked opponent this season.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION Wednesday's game can be seen live on FS1 with Kevin Fitzgerald calling the play-by-play and Bill Raftery providing analysis.The game can be heard locally on The Team 980 as well as SiriusXM 384 and Radio.com with Rich Chvotkin in his 47th season on the call. Links to the live stats will be available at GUHoyas.com.

ABOUT THE HOYAS Last time out, the Hoyas scored the go-ahead basket with just over a minute remaining as GU overcame a 15-point first-half deficit for an exciting 73-72 win over Providence at McDonough Arena on Saturday afternoon.It was Georgetown's first game in three weeks following a pause due to COVID-19 protocols

Chudier Bileled the Hoyas with a season-high 19 points off the bench, including going 10-of-12 from the free throw line, and also grabbed a game-best nine rebounds. He was named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll for his performance

Jamorko Pickett and Donald Carey were both in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively, as they each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.

Jahvon Blair and Qudus Wahabeach chipped in nine points, while Blair paced the offense with six assists.Making his first-career start,

Timothy Ighoefetied a career high with seven rebounds to go along with two blocks and six points

.Georgetown outrebounded the Friars 47-33 and outscored them in bench points 28-12.For the season, Blair leads the team in scoring with 17.3 ppg, ranking fifth in the BIG EAST. He is tied for third in 3-pointers per game (2.8) and second in free throw percentage (86.4).Wahab (11.8 ppg) and Pickett (11.6 ppg) are also in double figures, while Pickett leads the conference in rebounding (8.5 rpg) and Wahab is third in blocks (2.3 bpg).As a team, Georgetown tops the BIG EAST in rebounding (42.9 rpg)

SCOUTING CREIGHTON Creighton comes in with an 13-4 record overall, ranking 15th in the AP Poll and 12th in the Coaches' Poll. The Bluejays are 9-3 in BIG EAST play, having won three straight.They are scoring a league-best 80.2 ppg, while allowing 69.4 ppg to opponents. Creighton also leads the BIG EAST in field goal percentage (48.5). Denzel Mahoney (15.2 ppg) leads four Bluejays in double figures. Marcus Zegarowski is scoring 14.9 ppg followed by Damien Jefferson (12.5) and Christian Bishop (11.0).Bishop is atop the conference in field goal percentage (68.2), while Zegarowski is fifth in assists (4.4 apg) and leads the league in 3-pointers per game (2.9).

ABOUT THE MATCHUP Wednesday will be the 17th all-time meeting between Georgetown and Creighton. The Bluejays hold a 9-7 series advantage, and the Hoyas are just 1-6 in Omaha.The two teams split last year's series with each team winning on their home court. GU defeated the then-No. 25 Bluejays 83-80 at Capital One Arena before then-No. 11 Creighton won 91-76 at CHI Health Center Omaha. Jahvon Blair scored in double digits in both meetings last year, including playing all 40 minutes and scoring 22 points on the road. Qudus Wahab had his first career double-double (14P/12R) in the matchup in Omaha.

COMING UP NEXTThe Hoyas will close out the home-and-home with Creighton on Tuesday, February 9 when they host the Bluejays at McDonough Arena. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast live on CBSSN.