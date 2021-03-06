HoyaReport - Hoyas finish regular season today

This is an official press release





WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men's basketball team wraps up the regular season on Saturday afternoon when the Hoyas travel to Storrs, Connecticut for their second matchup with UConn in the past 11 days. Tipoff at Gampel Pavilion is scheduled for noon.





GAMEDAY INFORMATION

● Saturday’s game can be seen live on CBS with Carter Blackburn calling the play-by-play and Clark Kellogg providing analysis.

● The game can be heard locally on The Team 980 as well as SiriusXM 383 and Radio.com with Rich Chvotkin in his 47th season on the call.

● Links to the live stats will be available at GUHoyas.com.





ABOUT THE HOYAS

● The Hoyas are coming off a 72-66 victory over Xavier on Tuesday night as three seniors scored in double figures on Senior Night.

● Jamorko Pickett led the way as he tallied 18 points. Chudier Bile led the Hoyas on the glass with 11 rebounds, and also added 16 points, 14 in the second half, for his second double-double in as many games while adding a trio of blocks.

● Qudus Wahab (13) and Jahvon Blair (12) rounded out those in double figures while Blair's three assists were a squad best.

● The Blue & Gray edged the Musketeers in rebounding 46-44.

● For the season, Blair leads the Hoyas in scoring with 15.6 ppg, ranking sixth in the BIG EAST. He is one of two players to be among the top 10 in both scoring and assists (8th; 4.2 apg).

● Pickett (12.9) and Wahab (11.9) are also scoring in double figures and are in the top five in the BIG EAST in rebounding at 8.0 and 8.1 rpg, respectively. Wahab is also third in blocks (1.9) and field goal percentage (58.4). Bile has scored in double figures in seven of the past nine games and is now averaging 10.2 ppg.

● Georgetown is atop the BIG EAST in rebounding (40.6) and rebounding margin (+5.1).





SCOUTING UCONN

● UConn has won three-straight games and comes in with a 13-6 record and a 10-6 mark in BIG EAST play.

● The Huskies average 70.9 ppg and lead the conference by allowing just 64.3 ppg.

● James Bouknight is scoring 20.1 ppg in just eight games. R.J. Cole (12.9) and Tyrese Martin (11.0) and are also in double figures. Martin is pulling down a team-best 7.4 rpg and Cole is averaging 4.1 apg.





ABOUT THE MATCHUP

● The two longtime rivals meet for the 68th time in their history, as Georgetown holds a 36-31 series advantage.

● UConn won the first matchup of the season, taking a 70-57 decision at McDonough Arena. Wahab managed a career-high 18 points and a game-best 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Pickett and Dante Harris were both in double figures with 10 points apiece while each dished out a trio of assists

● Head Coach Patrick Ewing went 8-1 against the Huskies as a player, averaging 17.6 ppg and 9.3 rpg.





COMING UP NEXT

The Hoyas will prepare for the BIG EAST Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Georgetown’s seeding and first opponent will be determined at the conclusion of Saturday’s BIG EAST games.



