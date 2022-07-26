Hoyas Drop OOC Sched

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men's basketball team has announced the nonconference portion of its 2022-23 schedule, presented by MedStar Health. The Blue & Gray have an 11-game nonconference slate with seven matchups held at its downtown home, Capital One Arena. In addition to the previously released matchups against Northwestern (Nov. 15 / Gavitt Tipoff Games), at Texas Tech (Nov. 30 / Big 12-BIG EAST Battle) and at Syracuse (Dec. 10), the Hoyas will also participate in the 2022 Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic, returning to Montego Bay after playing in the tournament in 2018. Tip times and broadcast information will be released at a later time.

GAME 1: Coppin State | Tuesday, November 8, 2022 | Capital One ArenaGeorgetown and Coppin State will meet for the fourth time in program history with the Hoyas holding a 3-0 record since their first meeting in 2016. Head Coach Patrick Ewing boasts a 2-0 mark against the Eagles, including a 76-60 win in 2017 and an 80-48 victory in 2020.Coppin State made a run in the 2021-22 MEAC Tournament, reaching the championship game before falling to Norfolk State and finishing with a 9-23 overall record.Head Coach Juan Dixon enters his sixth season with the Eagles, holding a 42-108 record as the team's play caller. Dixon also played in his first NBA season (2002-03) with the Washington Wizards where Ewing was an assistant coach.

GAME 2: Wisconsin Green Bay | Saturday, November 12, 2022 | Capital One ArenaThe Hoyas and the Phoenix will square off for the first time in their Nov. 12 meeting.Green Bay finished off the 2021-22 campaign with a 5-25 record in Horizon League action with conference wins over Robert Morris, Detroit Mercy and a season sweep of IUPUI.Phoenix Head Coach Will Ryan enters his third season and will look to build on his 13-42 coaching record.

GAME 3: Northwestern (Gavitt Tipoff Games) | Tuesday, November 15, 2022 | Capital One Arena Georgetown and Northwestern will face each other for the first time in history. The Hoyas are making their first appearance in the Gavitt Tipoff Games since 2019 and hold a 1-1 record in Ewing's tenure with the lone win coming against Illinois in 2018 (88-80).The Wildcats finished the 2021-22 season just under .500 with a 15-16 markHead Coach Chris Collins has been at the helm of Northwestern basketball since 2013, holding a 133-150 record over his first nine seasons with the Wildcats.

GAMES 4 & 5: vs. TBD (Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic) | Friday & Sunday, November 18 & 20, 2022 | Montego Bay Convention Centre (Montego Bay, Jamaica)GU returns to the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic for the first time since 2018, going 1-1 with a 76-73 overtime win against South Florida. Former Hoya Jessie Govan led all scorers with 27 points, including 18 in the second half and five in the extra frame.Ticket and fan information will be released at a later date.

GAME 6: American | Wednesday, November 23, 2022 | Capital One ArenaGeorgetown boasts a 47-8 all-time record against American, winning 11-straight contests since 1983. Ewing holds a 2-0 coaching record against American with an 80-60 win in 2019 and a 79-57 victory in 2021.AU wrapped up its 2021-22 campaign with a 10-22 overall record and a 5-13 mark in the Patriot League.Head Coach Mike Brennan faces off with his former team for just the third time since his return to American in 2013. The former assistant coach accrued 93 wins with GU in four seasons under John Thompson III (2009-13) before returning to Eagles. Brennan also picked up his 100th career victory last season.

GAME 7: UMBC | Saturday, November 26, 2022 | Capital One ArenaThe Blue & Gray have won all five contests against the Retrievers, including three under Ewing. The Hoyas routed their counterpart 100-71 last season behind a record-breaking 10 triples made by Kaiden Rice who finished with 34 points.UMBC won five-straight games before falling to top-seeded Vermont in the America East Championship game, wrapping up the year with an 18-14 record.Head Coach Jim Ferry enters his second season with the Retrievers after serving as interim head coach of Penn State in 2020-21. He has accumulated 343 career wins as head coach, 239 of which have been at the Division I level.

GAME 8: at Texas Tech (Big 12-BIG EAST Battle) | Wednesday, November 30, 2022 | United Supermarkets Arena (Lubbock, Texas)This will be the third meeting between the Hoyas and Red Raiders and the first since the 1995-96 season. Georgetown is 2-0 against Texas Tech, only facing the Red Raiders previously during NCAA Tournament action. The Hoyas knocked off the Red Raiders with a 70-64 win in the First Round in the 1986 NCAA Tournament before Naismith Hall of Famer Allen Iverson registered 32 points in GU's 98-90 victory in the Sweet Sixteen 10 years later.Texas Tech went 27-10 last season, including a 12-6 mark in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders advanced to the 2022 NCAA Sweet Sixteen before falling 78-73 to Duke in the West Region semifinals.Mark Adams enters his second season and earned Associated Press Big 12 Coach of the Year and Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year after a stellar 2021-22 campaign.

GAME 9: South Carolina | Saturday, December 3, 2022 | Capital One ArenaSaturday's contest will mark the seventh meeting between both teams as the Hoyas hold a slight 4-2 advantage over the Gamecocks, despite dropping its last two matchups.South Carolina managed a 19-13 record last season, picking up an even 9-9 mark in the SEC.Lamont Paris was named the 33rd head men's basketball coach at the University of South Carolina, bringing an 87-72 record from Chattanooga to the Gamecocks. Paris is coming off of a 27-8 record in 2021-22 that included his team's first Southern Conference Tournament Championship since 2016.

GAME 10: Siena | Wednesday, December 7, 2022 | Capital One Arena Both teams will square off for the eighth time as the Hoyas look to even the all-time series at four apiece. Georgetown knocked off the Saints 83-65 behind a pair of 20-point scorers in Rice (23) and Donald Carey (20) during the 2021-22 season.Siena battled to a 15-14 overall record in 2021-22 despite losing its final three games of the season.Carmen Maciariello heads into his fourth season with his alma mater, boasting a 47-29 record over that span.



GAME 11: at Syracuse | Saturday, December 10, 2022 | JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)Georgetown trails the all-time series 52-45 to the Orange, but has won two of the last three matchups, including a 79-75 win at Capital One Arena when the Hoyas used a second-half surge, including 20 points from Aminu Mohammed, to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit. Mohammed registered a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds while leading a quartet of Hoyas in double figures.Syracuse went 16-17 during the 2021-22 season, including a 9-11 mark in ACC play.Head Coach Jim Boeheim enters his 47th season as the head coach at Syracuse and following the retirement of Mike Krzyzewski, he now sits at No. 1 among active coaches in wins and games coached. Ewing has faced Boeheim as both a player (8-3 record) and a coach (2-3), owning a combined 10-6 record against Boeheim and the Orange.





-- Season Ticket Information will be sent via email to all 2021-22 season ticket holders in August. Any fans that are interested in season tickets but did not have season tickets during the 2021-22 season should email the ticket office at hoyatickets@georgetown.edu



_ Per game seats are available here. Many are already available!





