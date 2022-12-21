Down eight points during the first half, seven at intermission, Georgetown again trailed a high-major program, this time fellow BIG EAST member UConn. Coached by Pat Ewing, the Hoyas bounced back during the final 20 minutes, twice taking seven point leads, the last occurring with just under twelve minutes in regulation.



Basically, it was a see-saw affair. Typical of the 2022-23 Hoyas.



Also following the script was a collapse, one in which homestanding UConn finished the game on a 31-13, run, eventually dispatching G'Town 84-73 in front of over 10 thousand, Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, CT, attending fans.



Georgetown made just three shots, missing 12 during the defining stretch. For the game, Ewing's lads exceeded their yearly shooting average, pouring in 45.8T overall, while trailing their per game three point percentage, sinking only 27.3%.

All five Hoya starters finished in double figure scoring; Sophomore guard Primo Spears 19 game tops points, senior center Qudus Wahab (16 points plus nine game best rebounds), plus a trio of 10 point contributors in junior guard Jay Heath, junior forward Akok Akok and Brandon Murray, a sophomore guard.



What's informative is Ewing's five man bench mustered only eight total points, out of 27 minutes played. Conversely, UConn's reserves scored 23 points in 53 minutes, a huge outcome determinant.



Tristen Newton, a senior guard, led HC Danny Hurley's crew with 17 points. Jordan Hawkins, a sophomore guard, chipped in 15 points. Two guys accounted for 14 points - junior center Adama Sanogo and graduate, backup guard Joey Calcaterra, whose behind the back drop off was the play of this game.



As a unit, Hurley's charges shot 49.2% shooting from the floor, 36.7% on three balls.



One aspect Georgetown prevailed in was free throw shooting. The Hoyas made 16 shots from the charity stripe, compared to UConn's 15 total attempts.



UConn, ranked second nationally and slotting first in the BIG EAST, is a perfect 13-0 for the year, 2-0 in the league. The Huskies battle Villanova next in BIG EAST action. Tip off is 630p EST, set for Hartford, CT, 12.28.22.

Georgetown (5-8, 0-2, tied for 10th/11th) is off until December 29th, when they trek to Chicago where DePaul awaits. Start time is 8p EST.









