HoyaReport.com

Govan, finished with a game high 26 points plus six rebounds in almost 33 minutes of play against DePaul, getting off to a good start, tallying 14 points during first half competition.

"He played with a lot more energy. He was focused” said Ewing, contrasting Govan’s play against DePaul with what happened Saturday at Creighton (nine points, three rebounds). “He and I sat down and talked before the game this morning, and I thought that he came with the effort, energy that he needed to”.

As typically is the case in victories, senior center Jessie Govan led the way.

February 28, 2019 - After their 82-73 victory over DePaul last night, head coach Pat Ewing seemed pleased, noting afterward “I thought we came with energy, effort, mental and physical toughness…we did everything we needed to do to get a win”. Over five thousand, Capital One Arena fans witnessed his team’s work, which included the Blue Demons only winning for 12 seconds, total.

Of Georgetown, DePaul head coach Dave Leitao was impressed, saying “They’ve learned how to play collectively, and learned how to make individual plays on both ends”.

A pair of frosh guards, James Akinjo and Mac McClung joined Govan in double figure scoring with 13 points and 15 points, respectively, the former also leading the game via six assists.

Collectively the team, which shot 49.2% from the field and 35% on three pointers, received contributions from a host of players, including defensively, despite sophomore wing Jamorko Pickett not playing due to Ewing’s determination.

“I thought that Jagan Mosely, Kaleb Johnson, did a great job. We were able to get out and get our fast break going- we had 15 points” via the break, said Ewing. Mosely, a junior guard starting for Pickett, finished with seven points, four rebounds. Senior forward Johnson logged 5 points, three rebounds and provided energy of the bench, while freshman forward Josh LeBlanc was a dynamo at times, finishing with eight points and a team best seven caroms.

Ewing lamented “We didn’t stop them on the break, that’s the negative’ as the Blue Demons bested G’Town 17-15 in that department. Leitao, who bemoaned his team’s lack of offensive execution, saw his team shoot 50% overall, 31.6% beyond the arc.

Senior wing Max Strus led the Blue Demons with 25 points for DePaul, now 13-13 on the season, 5-10 and 10th/last in BIG EAST competition. Sophomore forward Paul Reed chipped in 16 points and a game best 12 rebounds, senior guard Eli Cain had 14 points, sophomore forward Jaylen Butz pulled down 10 boards and logged in six points.

Ewing, believes DePaul’s “record is no indication of how good that team is” yet “for whatever reason it’s not clicking right now”.

He continued, opining “They play physical, but I thought we did everything we needed to do, played very good defense. Strus had 25, but I thought the guys made him work for everything that he got. Reed had a very good game for them. He started out strong, but I thought the guys did a better job as the game went along in limiting the stuff that he got”.

Up next for the Blue Demons is a March 3rd, 11a CST home tilt at St. John’s, before welcoming Georgetown three days later.

G’Town (17-11, 7-8, 5th) pleased Ewing, as he “thought that everybody was ready to play tonight”. In his eyes “Our problem is we’ll have a great game today, and exhale and take a step back. For the next one we can’t do that, especially doing down the stretch. Everybody us fighting for (BIG EAST tourney) seeding right now. We have a good opportunity, a great opportunity of improving our chances of making the NCAA’s, if we take care of business”.

Seton Hall stands as the next chance for G’Town to raise in the league’s standings. The tilt, GU’s Senior Night, is a Saturday, 630p EST tip-off.

“Every game matters in this conference” said Govan, as “fourth through eighth is separated by one game…every team can beat every other team on a given night”.



