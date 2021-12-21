Hoyas Covid-forfeit game at Providence

Below is an official Georgetown press release. Join the discussion and information provision on Premium Court.





BIG EAST Announces Cancellation of Georgetown at Providence Game





WASHINGTON – The BIG EAST Conference has announced that the Georgetown at Providence game, which was scheduled for Wednesday, December 22, has been canceled due to COVID issues in the Georgetown program.





Per current BIG EAST policy, Georgetown has forfeited the game and a loss will be assigned in the conference standings. Providence will be assigned a win.





BIG EAST policy states that if a conference game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date due to an insufficient number of available players (including as a result of COVID), that team shall be deemed to have forfeited with a loss assigned to that team. A win will be assigned to its opponent. The win and loss will be applied to the league standings.