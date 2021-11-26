Hoyas can't handle Aztecs

Head coach Pat Ewing said during his postgame presser "We just didn't have enough", when summing his team's 73-56 defeat to San Diego State in The wooden Legacy action this evening. It was an accurate assessment.



Case in point: Down 54-39 with 15:14 remaining, Ewing's bunch over about five and a half minutes came to within four points, yet were outscored 16-3 to close festivities.



An effective 1-2-2 full court press helped the Hoyas, as did strong overall defensive play, like junior center Timothy Igohefe's charge taken with 9:53 on the clock.



The teams went back and forth for the first stanza action, with neither leading by more than five points until 53 seconds left in the period. Senior guard Adam Seiko scoured all of his five points then, including a buzzer beating heave, giving the Aztecs their 40-32 halftime advantage.



To that point, G'Town's offense was the Harris/Mohammed show. The former, sophomore point guard Dante, dropped 16 of his 19 points during the first 20 minutes. Aminu the latter, logged 11 points during the stanza, over 55% of his game/career tops 20 points. The pair scored all of G'Town's first 21 points.

Two Hoyas - graduate forward Kaiden Rice and classmate Don Carey did not similarly contribute offensively, combining for 12 points on 2-16 overall shooting, 2-9 beyond the arc. Carey, who led all rebounders with nine, actually didn't score but has averaged 12.5 ppg this early season, Rice 10.5 ppg.



As a unit the Hoyas sank 35.1% from the field and just a fifth (4-20) of long balls.



"They got to our shooters" stated Ewing who believes "one of the things we have to continue to find our shooters...read where the defense is and make the right play". He didn't like having just six assists for the game. .



Nevertheless Ewing also highlighted something else that sealed his team's doom as "It was the fast break points. We gave 14 fast break points", to a team whose offense is in part predicated on that getting those easy baskets.



Grad guard Matt Bradley led the Aztecs (4-1) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Lamont Butler, a sophomore guard provided a career best 17 points. Butler's primacy is illustrated in one sequence, where he shot a three ball with 15:52 in regulation, followed by a KeshadJohnson windmill dunk-producing steal almost 30 seconds later.



Next up for San Diego State, coached by Brian Dutcher is USC, an exciting west coast, inter-conference matchup - SDSU hails from the Mountain West Conference, USC is a Pac 12 stalwart. Tip-off's set for 11:59p, Friday night.



Georgetown (2-2) of the BIG EAST faces A-10 foe St. Joseph's. Battle begins at 9p EST.







