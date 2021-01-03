HoyaReport - Hoyas again falter in loss

Georgetown Falls Late to Marquette

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team fell to Marquette 64-61 on Saturday night in a BIG EAST Conference matchup at McDonough Arena. With the loss, the Hoyas drop to 3-6 on the season and 1-6 in league play, while the Golden Eagles move to 6-5 overall and 2-4 in conference action.

ON THE RECORD“We did a great job in the first half of playing great defense and then didn’t make plays in the second half. We got selfish and we started turning it over … We just have got to do better.” - Head Coach Patrick Ewing

HOYA HIGHLIGHTS● Jahvon Blair led the Hoyas with 20 points for his fifth 20-point effort of the season.● Qudus Wahab recorded his fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. He also added a game-high three blocks.● Jamari Sibley scored a career-high seven points off the bench.

HOW IT HAPPENED● After Marquette opened the game with a 9-4 lead, the Hoyas responded with 14-straight points, holding the Golden Eagles scoreless for seven minutes, to take an 18-9 lead with 8:53 on the clock.● Five-straight points from Sibley helped stretch GU’s run to 21-5 as the Hoyas extended their lead to double digits at 25-14.● An 8-1 run over the final two minutes of the half - sparked by a 3-pointer and trio of free throws from Blair - gave Georgetown a 36-20 lead at halftime.● Marquette trimmed the lead down to 10 at the 12:00 mark but, out of the media timeout, a basket by Sibley and a 3-pointer from Chudier Bile brought GU’s lead back to 15 at 52-37.● A 20-4 run by the Golden Eagles, over an eight-minute stretch, gave Marquette a 57-56 advantage before a layup from Dante Harris and dunk by Wahab, regained the lead at 60-59 with 1:20 remaining.● Marquette answered with a short jumper and a late 3-pointer to provide the final score.

OF NOTE● Blair connected on a 3-pointer for the 22nd-consecutive game, and now has 169 for his career which ranks sixth on Georgetown’s career list

UP NEXT FOR THE HOYASThe Hoyas will head back out on the road for a contest against Butler on Wednesday, January 6. Tipoff at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on FS1.