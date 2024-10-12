Hoya Secret Scrimmage SZN Starts Today

It's that time of year when college basketball Division I practices have started, yet the season is a few weeks away. What that mean's is teams will invite foes to come in and scrimmage, sessions closed by NCAA edict. Programs are shutting the doors and getting after it, with the hope improvement and preparation are in tow.

Georgetown, of course is no different.

With that in mind, the Hoyas, coached by Ed Cooley, face their first such situation: today: Maryland's Terrapins, led by HC Kevin Williard, strolled into the Hoyas' Thompson Athletic Center's third floor training facility. Tip-off was noon.