Fall Practice Report: Day 6, 10.4.24

Fall Practice Report: Day 6, 10.4.24

Drew Fielder rocked rims at Hoya Fall Practice, Day 6. What else happened?

Premium contentForums content
 • Ron Bailey
Fall Practice Shots and Report: Day 5, 10.2.24

Fall Practice Shots and Report: Day 5, 10.2.24

Who is this guy? Enigmatic Fr. C Julius Halaifonua is his name. Info and shots of he & teammates during practice.

 • Ron Bailey
Fall Practice Notes: Day 5, 10.2.24

Fall Practice Notes: Day 5, 10.2.24

What happened this past Wednesday, 10.2.24, Georgetown's fifth official fall practice.  Many things stood out, yet one

 • Ron Bailey
Published Oct 17, 2024
Hoya MBB Media Day '24 Grab Bag
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
With the 2024 Georgetown Men's Basketball Media Day in the books, now is a good time to share what's previously been shared on our Premium Court message board - a slew of interviews illuminating HC Ed Cooley and player's takes on the program, this season, etc.

Below is that trove of content, made available to non-subscribers. Also included are sessions provided via Twitter/X.

Enjoy!

HC Ed Cooley

Jayden Epps, Jr. G 

Thomas Sorber, Fr. F/C

Micah Peavy, Gr. F 

Caleb Williams, Fr. F

Malik Mack, So. G 

Drew Fielder, So. F/C

Tweet Locker

