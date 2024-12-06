Hoya Head to Mountains Today

HC Ed Cooley and his Hoyas have their second, high major test today, trekking into the mountains of West Virginia to take on that school.

When it comes to team stats:

Cooley's crew is led in scoring via 15.8 points each time out by Thomas Sorber, a freshman C/F. He also is tops in rebounding, pulling down 8.9 rpg.

The trio joining Sorber in double figure scoring land: Grad wing Micah Peavy (14.8 ppg), while junior guard Jayden Epps and sophomore backcourt mate Malik Mack, drop 13.9 ppg and 13 points each time out, respectively.

On HC Darian Devries' Mountaineers, tops point guy is senior guard Jahvon Small (19 ppg). Senior wing Tucker Devries, the coaches son, lands next with 14.9 ppg, while Amani Hanesberry, a sophomore big, chips in 12.6 each contest.

On the glass, the 'Neers get 7.6 from Hanesberry.

Circle back for coverage.



