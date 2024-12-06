Published Dec 6, 2024
Hoya Head to Mountains Today
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

HC Ed Cooley and his Hoyas have their second, high major test today, trekking into the mountains of West Virginia to take on that school.

Basic Information:

What: Georgetown (7-1) at West Virginia (5-2)

When: 12.6.24, 7p EST

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Tix: Seats begin at $12 each!

Broadcast: ESPN2, Team 980, Sirius XM 382

Live Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court

When it comes to team stats:

Table Name
StatGeorgetown West Virginia 

PPG

78.8 ppg

784%

PPG Allowed

63.1 ppg

70%

FG%

46.9%

43.8%

FG% Allowed

39.1%

39%

3pt FG

28.6%

35.4%

3pt FG% Allowed

34.7%

29.8%

RPG

37.9 rpg

37.1 rpg

APG

17 apg

11.9 apg

SPG

10 spg

8.9 spg

Cooley's crew is led in scoring via 15.8 points each time out by Thomas Sorber, a freshman C/F. He also is tops in rebounding, pulling down 8.9 rpg.

The trio joining Sorber in double figure scoring land: Grad wing Micah Peavy (14.8 ppg), while junior guard Jayden Epps and sophomore backcourt mate Malik Mack, drop 13.9 ppg and 13 points each time out, respectively.

On HC Darian Devries' Mountaineers, tops point guy is senior guard Jahvon Small (19 ppg). Senior wing Tucker Devries, the coaches son, lands next with 14.9 ppg, while Amani Hanesberry, a sophomore big, chips in 12.6 each contest.

On the glass, the 'Neers get 7.6 from Hanesberry.

Circle back for coverage.


