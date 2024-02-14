....We have to give ourselves a chance from a defensive standpoint.

Trey Alexander set the nets on fire, landing four straight, first half threes before finishing 6-8 from long distance, 9-14 overall. A junior wing not know for long distance shooting, Alexander's 26 points were a game best, and included 16 being accounted in the first 20 minutes.

The numbers flesh out his comment, as Creighton, landed 58.6% of their overall shots, 64.5% of second half three point attempts. Three ball shooting was 47%, or 17-36.

"Seventeen threes...it was almost like they were playing five on zero on offense" lamented the coach, whose seen it before while coaching Providence. Apparently his Friars bested CU around "2013 or 14...we won a game. i think it was (McDermott's) his son's (Doug McDermott) senior year. They lost that game, then went to Villanova and made a million threes".

Though Hoya HC Ed Cooley was quick to laud CU for their work in defeating Georgetown 94-72 - "Creighton would have beat the Celtics today. Shot the ball really, really well. Great ball movement, great body movement" - the veteran coach in his first year leading G'Town didn't mince words about his teams inability to stop the Blue Jays.

McDermott's 'Jays also saw history made: Senior forward Baylor Scheierman registered CU's only points/rebounds/assists triple double with 15 points despite going 2-9 from long distance, 11 rebounds, 11 assists. Adding to his banner day was pre-planned recognition for scoring 2,000 points.

Cooley wasn't surprised given extensive familiarity with Scheierman, previously at Providence when CU's leading scorer suited up for North Dakota State in postseason play, with CU, and additionally two games coaching G'Town: "I think he's an NBA player. I think he has an incredible feel...He's an all-league player. Big time players step up in big time moments, and this was his moment".

Supreme Cook, Cooley's leading scorer, dropped 19 points while tying Scheierman's best rebounder honor with 11 secured. Junior forward Dontrez Styles chipped in 13 points, three boards, while sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh came off the pine for 11 points, two assists in just 13 minutes.

What of Jayden Epps, the Hoyas leading scorer in 2023-24? The sophomore guard seemed to eschew much of his periodic attempt to play point guard, instead regularly being offensively aggressive.

"i thought he played ok" allowed Cooley. "We need him to play better. We need him to continue to lead us. But I thought he was ok. Just ok". Epps put up 17 points on 6-18 shooting, in 35 minutes.

As a unit, Cooley's crew managed 43% shooting generally, 37% on three ball, not bad work, yet Georgetown entered intermission behind 19 points, only to become 28 points down twice in the second frame, the last with 185 seconds to play.

So when did the tide turn, basically dooming G'Town?

Per Cooley, the 13-zip, Creighton run between the first half's 12:11 mark to it's 7:24 juncture "was a critical part of the game", one in which "We subbed and I thought that was the game". Epps' three ball and foul shots started and ended this run, one of which Cooley shared "I don't think we played smart offensively during that stretch".

Next up for Georgetown, now 8-16 overall, 1-12 and 10th in the BIG EAST, is a home date with Villanova this Friday, February 16th. Tip-off is 730p EST.

The 'Jays (18-7, 9-5/3rd/16th nationally), next see Butler, on the road this Saturday, festivities beginning at 1230p EST.

Circle back for more, while also heading over to Premium Court, where quotes and comments on this game, reside.



