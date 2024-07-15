People in a certain area know that region better than non-residents. That's generally fact. At the verty least, those living there understand area specifics or intricacies at a higher rate.
High school hoops is no different.
So when Chad Wilson brought us not only his HoopBuzz media outlet, but an adjacent summer league, it was a no brainer. A life long DMV guy, born with a bball in his hands at birth from a hoops family, Wilson knows, having feet on the ground, ten toes up.
What was his motivation for HoopBuzz Summer league?
"One reason I started this summer league because i was often asked in the gym if i could put one together that would help teams get matched up with teams out of their conference" shared Wilson. "I also noticed that a ton of teams were either looking for a league to play in or were not able to get in others, so i found myself filling that void. I take pride in being a community guy and being an aid to those who are dedicating their time to the sport I love. This league also helps keep our teens off the streets and focused on their goals that they're striving to achieve within this game".
His take on how it went: "Second Annual HoopBuzz Summer League went really well. I believe that after one summer the league itself gained such a BUZZ that many others decided to join this time around.
'One thing that stands out most to the players and coaches is that they're receiving 12 free customized reversible uniforms in their colors. Another is the consistent exposure on social media that guys are receiving from their standout performances or wins. I look forward to year three in 2025".
Below are interviews, player looks, huddle happenings and more! Added info exists at Premium Court!
Advertisement
A Few Players
Cam Ward - 6'8", '25 Largo (MD) F - Again the best player on the court, Ward powered his Lions to the win. Has streamlined his game this summer. Talked that, recruiting and more.
For the latest on him and Georgetown Hoops, plus a chronological collection of info regarding, him, see Premium Court. The situation is fluid.
Tyrell Bowles - 6'8", '25 F/C, Flowers (MD) - Blocks shots angrily has a penchant for it. Finishes well, working on shooting range and overall footwork.
Kwari Harvey - 6'1", Class of 2025, Kipp (DC G - Capable of playing both guard spots, Harvey is fearless, crafty and can get a bucket. True leadership is his next step.
Joshua Nsiah - 5'8", '25 Flowers (MD) PG - A pure set up man, Nsiah knows he must finish more in the paint.
Jared Mobley - 6'3", Class of 2025, Largo (MD) G/F - A perimeter utility man who can line up offensively and at 2/3/4 in high school, but also guard those spots, including the point guard. Has to knock down kick outs more.
Bryce McQuarter - 6'1", '27 Largo (MD), G - A recent transfer from neighborhood rival Riverdale Baptist, McQuarter turned heads, attacking, finishing and competing. As he becomes a better lead guard, watch out!
Replays
Special shout out goes to Jeff Hines, founder of Trie-Area Basketball, who captured Hoop Buzzi SL semis and finals. That trio of money-stage games are presented below!