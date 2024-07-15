People in a certain area know that region better than non-residents. That's generally fact. At the verty least, those living there understand area specifics or intricacies at a higher rate.

High school hoops is no different.

So when Chad Wilson brought us not only his HoopBuzz media outlet, but an adjacent summer league, it was a no brainer. A life long DMV guy, born with a bball in his hands at birth from a hoops family, Wilson knows, having feet on the ground, ten toes up.

What was his motivation for HoopBuzz Summer league?

"One reason I started this summer league because i was often asked in the gym if i could put one together that would help teams get matched up with teams out of their conference" shared Wilson. "I also noticed that a ton of teams were either looking for a league to play in or were not able to get in others, so i found myself filling that void. I take pride in being a community guy and being an aid to those who are dedicating their time to the sport I love. This league also helps keep our teens off the streets and focused on their goals that they're striving to achieve within this game".

His take on how it went: "Second Annual HoopBuzz Summer League went really well. I believe that after one summer the league itself gained such a BUZZ that many others decided to join this time around.

'One thing that stands out most to the players and coaches is that they're receiving 12 free customized reversible uniforms in their colors. Another is the consistent exposure on social media that guys are receiving from their standout performances or wins. I look forward to year three in 2025".

Below are interviews, player looks, huddle happenings and more! Added info exists at Premium Court!