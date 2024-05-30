Spring/Summer has been greatly impacted by high school hoops; no longer the province of the travel team space, May and June have increasingly seen high school teams compete against high school teams. This is true for events that welcome NCAA Division I coaches and those who don't.

The former cohort is well represented by Summer Madness. A Huddle Foundation and Bowie State Athletics collab, Summer Madness boasts 12 DMV domiciled high schools battling for a 'chip. Teams and games follow. Get over to Premium Court for more!