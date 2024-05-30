Advertisement
Highly Competitive Summer Madness is Must See

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Spring/Summer has been greatly impacted by high school hoops; no longer the province of the travel team space, May and June have increasingly seen high school teams compete against high school teams. This is true for events that welcome NCAA Division I coaches and those who don't.

The former cohort is well represented by Summer Madness. A Huddle Foundation and Bowie State Athletics collab, Summer Madness boasts 12 DMV domiciled high schools battling for a 'chip. Teams and games follow. Get over to Premium Court for more!

Hoya Guys? 

At first blush, the following high school players, recruited by HC Ed Cooley and staff, are expected to participate: Of course, the event boasts many other high level players.


Nate Ament - Highland (VA)

Acaden Lewis - Sidwell (DC)

Nyk Lewis - Gonzaga (DC)

Cam Ward - Largo (MD)




