Offseason workouts/run are important to high school programs, as skills are developed, chemistry expanded, understanding enhanced. Gonzaga College High School in Washington, DC is a prime example.

Weekly, many times twice in seven days, Gonzaga holds these sessions. Over a week ago, one one such session transpired at the North Capital St, NW institution, where coaches up and down the collegiate spectrum were there, including American's newly minted head guy, Duane Simpkins.

Ed Cooley and staff have attended them, as have basically all the top programs in America. HC Steve Turner, going into his 20th year leading the Eagles, has built a machine.

Getting his kids recruited is clearly a focus of his, with Turner sharing "making sure they have a home when they leave here" being very important. He also leans into making sure his players perform academically/off the court and on the floor, with the non-hoops focus measuring "90%" of duties.

Just what goes on at North Cap and Eye? Turner rapped about his program, including organizational ethos and focus, physical conditioning, importance of veteran leadership, several players and how he promotes his kids.

That and MUCH more were discussed in the exclusive interview below, including a funny moment when Turner has to correct/coach the interviewer!

Below are a few players who participated, complete with their own exclusive interviews! Sophomore lead guard Nik Lewis's session will be published in a later article.

Enjoy!

