High School Roundup: Gonzaga College
Offseason workouts/run are important to high school programs, as skills are developed, chemistry expanded, understanding enhanced. Gonzaga College High School in Washington, DC is a prime example.
Weekly, many times twice in seven days, Gonzaga holds these sessions. Over a week ago, one one such session transpired at the North Capital St, NW institution, where coaches up and down the collegiate spectrum were there, including American's newly minted head guy, Duane Simpkins.
Ed Cooley and staff have attended them, as have basically all the top programs in America. HC Steve Turner, going into his 20th year leading the Eagles, has built a machine.
Getting his kids recruited is clearly a focus of his, with Turner sharing "making sure they have a home when they leave here" being very important. He also leans into making sure his players perform academically/off the court and on the floor, with the non-hoops focus measuring "90%" of duties.
Just what goes on at North Cap and Eye? Turner rapped about his program, including organizational ethos and focus, physical conditioning, importance of veteran leadership, several players and how he promotes his kids.
That and MUCH more were discussed in the exclusive interview below, including a funny moment when Turner has to correct/coach the interviewer!
Below are a few players who participated, complete with their own exclusive interviews! Sophomore lead guard Nik Lewis's session will be published in a later article.
Enjoy!
Players Discussed
The following guys were touched upon.
Nyk Lewis,6'2", 175 pound Class of 2025 lead guard - Turner started talking about Lewis by saying "Came in here immediately and showed us he deserved to be on varsity", and the kid has not looked back. One of highest regarded lead guards in '25, Lewis, scores, finds, defends.
Georgetown recently offered him, while. Lewis added ."George Mason, VTech, LSU, Seton Hall, Fordham, Norfolk State. There are others, I can't remember".
This kid is a special lead guard, a guy that can will his team to victory, on both sides of the ball. Has embraced being the 'top dog',
Is a Rivals.com five star guy, one ranked 13th in this class.
Derek Dixon, 5'4"-plus, 185 pound Class of 2025 guard - Said Turner, "We knew coming in Derek's strongpoint was the ability to shoot the ball. But now you are seeing a guy that handles it. He's our starting point guard right now". As such the coach sees Dixon's effectiveness exploding.
Per Dixon Providence and St. Joe's ahs offered him a scholarship, as have Pitt, George Mason (re-offered) and others.
Owns a four star Rivals.com ranking while landing 53rd in his class..
Alex Touomou, 6'6", 195 pound Class of 2025 forward - Turner is bullihs on this guy, saying "I think his ceiling is high...scores at three levels". The coach also shared Alex "averaged 10 blocks on J.V. " as a freshman".
Add improved and consistently developing shooting and a handle that's getting tighter to what Touomou, nephew of former Georgetown Hoya Joe Touomou, can do. .
Stony Brook, Kansas State and George Mason have offered Alex, the most intriguing prospect Gonzaga has to offer right now.
Blake 'Lil Snoop Harper, 6'3", 180 pound Class of 2024 guard 'Lil Snoop' Harper - Harper, son of Gonzaga assistant coach Snoop Harper has been around the program for all his life. Has it rubbed off?
You bet, as Turner noted ""I think what people don't understand about Blake is his basketball I.Q. is off the charts".
Think crafty guy who maintains pace, makes plays for others while being a scoring threat when discussing Harper. Is the type of player that would make a D1/D2/D3/NAIA coach look really smart!
