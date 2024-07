The Coach Haney Elite Experience camp was a novel move for Georgetown Women's Basketball; head coach Darnell Haney and staff welcomed a cohort of high school girls to play and learn on campus, for a day. How did it go?

Not bad, per Haney, despite an extra challenge, as "Camp turnout was actually better than expected", since "We decided in early May to do one, mainly to engage our DMV community and get some of our recruits on campus to get a good look at how we do tings and see if they fit".

Continuing Haney, in his second year helming Hoya WBB, noted being around five months behind in optimum planning process - "we did not know our circumstances until that early May" period - he and his staff "made it work". Haney was appreciative, also declaring "A huge thanks goes out to our staff & all camp attendees for making it happen".

Haney, well known for being empowering leader to staff and players, loved teaching and engaging with campers, while GU coaches followed suit: "Working with young people has been a personal passion of mine for a long time. Any ounce of help my staff & I can give that can make a positive impact on a young person's life is gratifying to me".

Below is copious Haney Elite coverage. Included are video, player looks, competition video, interviews, exclusive photos and camp happenings.

Enjoy and see you next year!

