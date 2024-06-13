GTown Team Camp II Particulars
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It's set - Georgetown's second Team Camp is set for this weekend. Particulars follow:
What: Georgetown Team Camp II
Where: McDonough Arena and TAC, G'Town University, WDC
On-Site Parking: Southwest Garage (Canal Road)
When: Saturday, June 15th, 2024
Fan Entrance Danage: Free
What About the Squads?
When it comes to participating squads, there are 21, all from the DMV:
G'Town Day (DC)
EL Haynes (DC)
Batd (DC)
Carroll (DC)
James Monroe (VA)
DC Int'l (DC)
PVI (VA)
Shabach (MD)
St. Albans (DC)
G'Town Prep (MD)
Laurel (MD)
Jackson Reed (DC)
Coolidge (DC)
Highland (VA)
McLean School (VA)
E. Roosevelt (MD)
VA Academy (VA)
George C Marshall (VA)
JFK (MD)
Frederick (MD)
Parkdale (MD)
Evergreen Christian (VA)
Power Move