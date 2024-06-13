Advertisement
GTown Team Camp II Particulars

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
It's set - Georgetown's second Team Camp is set for this weekend. Particulars follow:

What: Georgetown Team Camp II

Where: McDonough Arena and TAC, G'Town University, WDC

On-Site Parking: Southwest Garage (Canal Road)

When: Saturday, June 15th, 2024

Fan Entrance Danage: Free


What About the Squads?

When it comes to participating squads, there are 21, all from the DMV:


G'Town Day (DC)

EL Haynes (DC)

Batd (DC)

Carroll (DC)

James Monroe (VA)

DC Int'l (DC)

PVI (VA)

Shabach (MD)

St. Albans (DC)

G'Town Prep (MD)

Laurel (MD)

Jackson Reed (DC)

Coolidge (DC)

Highland (VA)

McLean School (VA)

E. Roosevelt (MD)

VA Academy (VA)

George C Marshall (VA)

JFK (MD)

Frederick (MD)

Parkdale (MD)

Evergreen Christian (VA)

Power Move


