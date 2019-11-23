November 23, 2019 - Defeating top ranked Duke last night would have been the crown, bench leader victory for head coach Pat Ewing, now in his third season on the Blue and Grey’s controls. A win would have signaled the Hoyas are well on the way to again being, well, a team to be reckoned with, a national entity.

As it turned out Ewing et al didn’t achieve that, falling to the Blue Devils 81-73 in Madison Square Garden. All is not lost.

“I think they responded great” said Ewing, about his team’s total 2k Empire Classic experience, including Friday’s defeat of Texas. “We struggled coming into this, coming up here to New York. But I thought they played with energy, effort, purpose. For the most part we shared the ball”.

Chief among his concerns last night were giveaways and being board deficiencies. G’Town was excessive in both categories.

“It’s hard to win when you turn it over 24 times, when you give them 19 offensive rebounds. I don’t care if it’s NBA, or college” noted the coach.

For comparison, Duke bested the Hoyas 43-29 on the boards generally, garnering 12 more of the offensive variety. The Blue Devils only committed three fewer turnovers, scoring 16 points off them, while G’Town tallied 13 points via Duke’s miscues.

A key factor in the game was foul discrepancy: Duke won that sub-contest with 29 free throws taken to 18, producing 10 extra points. Frustrated, Ewing received a technical for arguing a call in second half action.



