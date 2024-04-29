When Prince-Alexander Moody visited Georgetown and walked away with a scholarship offer recently, Hoya denizens spun into overdrive. Just who is this Class of 2026 guard, a standout at Bishop McNamara (MD) and Team Takeover (EYBL)? What can he do on the court/ Below are quotes from those who know - coaches, scouts, event operators. Some are excerpted, others presented in totality. For the entire offering,, Premium Court is your friend!. Commentary and more information are there. Enjoy!

Prince Alexander-Moody has widely impressed those who have seen him play.

Quotation Corner

Alex is a versatile scorer who is doing the work to transition into a point guard. Big time potential and work ethic. Has...

- Event operator and trainer extraordinaire, Brian Inge.

Fierce competitor, great athlete. Can score all three levels off the catch and off the bounce. Advanced offense...has already improved on that and quite a bit with his ability to shoot off the bounce now.

Aaron Priora, DMV-based scout and former high school coach. His "Advanced offense" definition is on Premium Court.





Moody's superpower is how well he sees the floor. He can get two-feet in the paint and...

Marcus 'Mook' Washington, media professional (MTC Media) and AAU 16u coach (VA Elite) on what Moody does that translates well to college.

Elite shot maker, one of the best in his class in the area. Excellent creator for others also. Best attribute...

Antoine Gaither, former Howard U. assistant and high school head coach, present Team Takeover 16u HC (where Moody plays) with copious experience, on his young charge as a player.

I knew during his frosh year when he showed flashes as a frosh playing varsity in the WCAC.

Gaither on when he concluded Moody was a legit Division 1 prospect

Moody loves to work! Loves being in the gym! Will only get better because he is true to his work!Yes he is the prototype combo guard can score...truly developed this year at making his teammates better...Embraces the thought of becoming...

Jay Gavin, associate Bishop Mcnamara head coach, on whether Moody works on his game, if he has a true high major position, and more.

Prince Alexander Moody is second on my list of top guards in the 2026 Class...Moody has the length and size to be a Division 1 guard & plays on Team Takeover 16u (EYBL).

Demarus Dye, founder/proprietor of DSN, on where Moody falls among other DMV/Baltimore guards in '26.

A super shout out goes to Dermarus Dye, founder of Dye Sporting Network, the preeminent platform for high school full game replay in both the DMV and Baltimore markets, among multiple sports. Do yourself a solid and plug into his work! Following are a trio of such games DSN has gratefully made available in posterity; a McNamara tilt in which the Mustangs hosted nationally ranked, this season, and a pair documenting Team Takeover 15u last year. Moody competes in all three. Enjoy!

