Gray's Take: G'Town takes Garden thriller
Georgetown defeated St. John’s 87-66 in their first matchup.The Hoyas came out flat to start the game in yesterday's rematch, yet faced an even tougher task, playing without leading scorer Mac McClung, out with a foot injury.
With backs obviously against the wall and a three game losing streak needing to be broken, the Hoyas defeated St. John’s for the second time this season 73-72 in what turned out to be a thriller
Missed shots and sloppy defense forced an early Patrick Ewing timeout. Georgetown would respond soundly, as junior guard Jahvon Blair had 11 first half points including three triples. Great ball movement and defensive execution is what got them the lead.
St. John’s stormed back and eventually took a double digit lead. Transfer junior guard Rasheem Dunn lead the way with 10 first half points. The Red and white capitalized off seven first half Hoyas turnovers.
Without McClung in the lineup, the Hoyas had trouble knocking down consistent shots early. In the first half, Georgetown shot 29 percent both from the field, and three point range.
Although dominating rebounding, Georgetown was not able to capitalize as they trailed at halftime by nine.
The second half saw St. John's come out with the same intensity as the first, capitalizing off Hoyas turnovers, St. John’s took a 50-33 lead with 16 minutes left in the game.
Head coach Patrick Ewing made an adjustment to not only go zone, but full court press. St. John’s started to get rattled , turning the ball over 12 times during the last period.
Georgetown would tie the game at 64 a piece. Blair, who finished with a game high 23 points, gave the team a much needed boost along with Senior Jagan Mosely. Both players played the entire game, spearheading this comeback.
Down by three with the clock reading 1:47 remaining, Omer Yurtseven cut the lead to one after a left handed floater, making the score 72-71.
Following a great defensive possession, the Hoyas had 19 seconds remaining to win the game.Once they broke the ill-advised trap from St. John’s, Mosely pushes the ball down the court and dished it to Yurtseven for the game winning layup with 10.2 seconds remaining.
Subsequently, St. John’s Dunn dribbled the ball off his foot, causing a turnover, securing Georgetown's stirring win.
Hoya top scorers were Blair and Moseely (16 points). Winning moves Georgetown to 13-9 on the season and 3-6 in Big East. The loss sets St. John’s at 13-10 and 2-8 in the conference.
Georgetown will face off against a motivated Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday back at Capitol One Arena in DC.