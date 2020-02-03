Georgetown defeated St. John’s 87-66 in their first matchup.The Hoyas came out flat to start the game in yesterday's rematch, yet faced an even tougher task, playing without leading scorer Mac McClung, out with a foot injury.

With backs obviously against the wall and a three game losing streak needing to be broken, the Hoyas defeated St. John’s for the second time this season 73-72 in what turned out to be a thriller

Missed shots and sloppy defense forced an early Patrick Ewing timeout. Georgetown would respond soundly, as junior guard Jahvon Blair had 11 first half points including three triples. Great ball movement and defensive execution is what got them the lead.

St. John’s stormed back and eventually took a double digit lead. Transfer junior guard Rasheem Dunn lead the way with 10 first half points. The Red and white capitalized off seven first half Hoyas turnovers.

Without McClung in the lineup, the Hoyas had trouble knocking down consistent shots early. In the first half, Georgetown shot 29 percent both from the field, and three point range.

Although dominating rebounding, Georgetown was not able to capitalize as they trailed at halftime by nine.



