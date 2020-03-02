With both teams fighting for seeding in the Big East Tournament, Xavier at Georgetown on Sunday was set to be a matchup headed to the wire. Xavier won the first tilt 66-57, and this time around clinched a season sweep, defeating the Hoyas 66-63.

Georgetown began with a slow start from the field, their offense stagnating with low quality shot selection. Xavier established some early offensive rhythm especially from three point range.

Although the Hoyas were struggling offensively, their defensive was stout from the jump. Georgetown was physical, forcing turnovers, and forced a six minute stretch where the Musketeers went scoreless. They would trail at halftime 28-22.

The Hoyas have been notorious for fast starts offensively to open the second half, this time also being so; as they were more assertive and established a game plan to play inside out. Their free throw attempts tripled from the first half.

Second half play came down to which team would make shots down the stretch to seal a victory. Xavier continued to keep the Hoyas at bay until late in the second half.

To much dismay from the Hoya crowd, Xavier forward Tyrique Jones (18 points, 13 rebounds) went on a 12-0 run, outworking Georgetown’s big men Qudus Wahab (7 points, 5 rebounds) and Timothy Ighoefe (4 points, 7 rebounds). The two freshman centers have the size to compete with Jones, but lack the skill and the veteran Savvy.



