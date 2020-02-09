The Georgetown Hoyas hosted DePaul's Blue Demons, both teams entering with a 13-10 record , Georgetown having a two game advantage in BIG EAST play. With sophomore guard Mac McClung out for the third straight game, the Hoyas defeated DePaul 76-72.

Georgetown got off to a slow start on both sides of the ball while DePaul knocked down six of their first eight shots, mustering an 11 point lead late in the first period. All five starters contributed with junior wing Jalen Coleman-Land leading the Blue Demons with nine points during the first 20 minutes, 17 for the contest.

Georgetown was out of sorts early in the first half, shooting 38 percent from the field and 18 percent from three. Per usual, they would make a run to close their deficit, entering intermission down 38-32, spurred in part by a Jahvon Blair steal and three pointer with eight seconds before the half.

Entering the second half, both teams began to heat up, represented by senior center . Omer Yurtseven taking better quality shots. Nevertheless DePaul continued to keep the Hoyas at bay.





