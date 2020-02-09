Gray's Take: Blair’s career high 30 pushes G'Town past Depaul
The Georgetown Hoyas hosted DePaul's Blue Demons, both teams entering with a 13-10 record , Georgetown having a two game advantage in BIG EAST play. With sophomore guard Mac McClung out for the third straight game, the Hoyas defeated DePaul 76-72.
Georgetown got off to a slow start on both sides of the ball while DePaul knocked down six of their first eight shots, mustering an 11 point lead late in the first period. All five starters contributed with junior wing Jalen Coleman-Land leading the Blue Demons with nine points during the first 20 minutes, 17 for the contest.
Georgetown was out of sorts early in the first half, shooting 38 percent from the field and 18 percent from three. Per usual, they would make a run to close their deficit, entering intermission down 38-32, spurred in part by a Jahvon Blair steal and three pointer with eight seconds before the half.
Entering the second half, both teams began to heat up, represented by senior center . Omer Yurtseven taking better quality shots. Nevertheless DePaul continued to keep the Hoyas at bay.
With the lead cut to five, clock reading 11:04 in regulation, Yurtseven went down, limping off the court with an apparent left ankle sprain.
Freshman center Qudus Wahab compensated , contributing great minutes four of his six point total in second half play. He contested shots in the paint (game/career high six blocks) , crashed the boards with eight total, four offensive and helped lead the Hoyas' comeback. Head coach Pat Ewing was proud of Wahab's contribution.
Also aiding the Hoyas was second half full court pressure, helping halt DePaul's momentum.
With two minutes remaining junior forward Jamorko Pickett (eight points) fouled out.. A next man up mentality was vital for Georgetown as senior guard George Muresan checked in and hit two clutch free throws to ice the game.
This was a tale of two halves: DePaul shot 51 percent in the first half and 36 percent in the second. Georgetown's 54 percent, second half shooting percentage dwarfed its first half mark by 14 percent.
The win moves Georgetown to 14-10 and 4-7 in Big East play. Losing drops DePaul to 13-11 and 1-10 in the conference.
Blair, a junior guard led Georgetown in scoring with 30 points on 61 percent shooting. Yurtseven was the second leading scorer with 16 points.
Georgetown next takes on the Butler Bulldogs, Saturday February 15th. DePaul will travel next taking on the Creighton Bluejays.