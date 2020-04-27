April 27, 2020 - Recruiting success visited Georgetown today, as forward Chudier Bile of Northwestern State has decided Hoya Land is where his graduate year will be spent.

Standing 6’7” and weighing, Bile, who is Sudanese and graduated from Denver South (CO) high school in 2016, logged 14.3 points, 7.6 rebounds for Northwestern State in 2019-20, work culminating in All- Southland Conference Second Team and All-Louisiana Third Team nods.

Prior to his two year stint with Northwestern State – the first Bile saw no action due to transfer rules – he attended Otero Junior College, followed by a cup of coffee at Bradley. The latter saw Bile leave early in the 2018-19 season for Northwestern State’s Demons.

After a 2016-2017 freshman season at Otero JC in which he logged 8.3 ppg over 27 games, five started, Bile went to work during ’17-18, pouring in 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and shooting 54.9% overall, 35.8% beyond the arc the Rattlers. A conference championship and Region IX All-Tournament honor were garnered.

In addition to Georgetown, schools chasing Bile have reportedly been DePaul, Dayton, Depaul, Illinois, Georgia Southern and Wyoming, plus others..

