HoyaReport.com

Govan is First Team good
After a 2018-19 season in which senior center Jessie Govan has led Georgetown from the start averaging 17.6 points and 7.6 boards each game, the BIG EAST Conference has honored his work; Govan has been named First Team All-BIG EAST.
The Queens, NY native has shot 41.3% from long distance, almost 50% from the field, making the conference's Honor Roll nine weeks. Conference-wide, Govan is slotted sixth in scoring, while landing fifth in rebounding.
Though 26 G'Town players have made league first team units, Govan is the first Hoya since 2014-15 to do so. For his career, Govan has dropped over 1,600 points.
He's also a finalist for the 2019 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, a national award honoring college basketball's best center.
Congrats Jessie!
2018-19 All-#BIGEASThoops First Team— #BIGEASThoops (@BIGEASTMBB) March 10, 2019
➡️ @Myles_MBP_23 (@SetonHallMBB)
➡️ @markushoward11 (@MarquetteMBB)
➡️ @ShamorieP (@StJohnsBBall)
➡️ @Philb_5 (@NovaMBB)
➡️ @Epaschall4 (@NovaMBB)
➡️ @JGovan15 (@GeorgetownHoops) pic.twitter.com/6faFlVBZWI