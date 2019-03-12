HoyaReport.com

After a 2018-19 season in which senior center Jessie Govan has led Georgetown from the start averaging 17.6 points and 7.6 boards each game, the BIG EAST Conference has honored his work; Govan has been named First Team All-BIG EAST.

The Queens, NY native has shot 41.3% from long distance, almost 50% from the field, making the conference's Honor Roll nine weeks. Conference-wide, Govan is slotted sixth in scoring, while landing fifth in rebounding.

Though 26 G'Town players have made league first team units, Govan is the first Hoya since 2014-15 to do so. For his career, Govan has dropped over 1,600 points.

He's also a finalist for the 2019 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, a national award honoring college basketball's best center.

Congrats Jessie!







