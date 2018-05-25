Following is the Instagram posting announcing his decision:

May 25, 2018 - Yesterday, Georgetown's pivot, Jessie Govan , ended his flirtation with professional basketball, as he's returning to The Hilltop for his senior year.

Leading the Hoyas in both points (17.9 ppg) and rebounds (10 ppg), was Govan, good for eighth and second among BIG EAST players, respectively.

His return gives head coach Pat Ewing a front court anchor, while also helping mitigate the loss of forward Marcus Derrickson, who turned pro and signed with an agent, thereby forsaking his college eligibility (click here for Derrickson interviews after working out for the National Basketball Association's Washington Wizards).

A 6'10" sharpshooting center, Govan had a few pre-draft tryouts for NBA teams. Scouts have previously questioned his willingness to constantly compete hard, though last season saw an uptick for him in that regard.

Finishing his senior season in Blue and Grey should further mollify effort concerns for Govan, as well as provide a chance to display low post skills. Consequently his draft stock could rise.



