April 26, 2019 - Yesterday, Georgetown received great news, garnering the college commitment of Myron Gardner. A 6'6", 205 pound Class of 2019 forward, Gardner starred at Spire Institute (OH) in 2018-19, helping lead the prep school's high school team to a 17-2 record.

Per Rivals.com's recruiting analyst, Eric Bossi, the Hoyas were joined by Cincinnati, Mizzou and Xavier as having officially hosted Gardner. Per that article, penned early March, Gardner enjoyed his G'Town sojourn, noting “Georgetown was good. I like Coach (Patrick) Ewing a lot. He’s a hall of famer and there’s not anything better than having a coach who played at the highest level and performed to maybe learn from.”

Gardner's recruitment spiked late, as previously Buffalo, Cleveland State, Loyola (IL), Detroit and Georgia State pursued him.

