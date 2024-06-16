Yesterday concluded Georgetown's second team camp, ever. Following on the heels of it's first, the confab was a success, just like the former one. Head coach Ed Cooley, in his second year helming the Hoyas, is leading the program into NCAA's modern era, in many ways.

The team camp is one of them.

High school teams converged on campus for a day long display of high school ball, schools traveling from Maryland, DC and Virginia to compete, yesterday. Doing so is an excellent information/branding exercise for Cooley et al, while also allowing he and his staff, along with fans, an opportunity to see players perform. Oh yeah, fans paid zero bucks.

On Premium Court, a consciousness stream of tidbits relative to G'Town Hoops, players and more is presented. Topics include attending teams, bigs in the program, positive vibes, exposing to Hoya BBall, internal team interactions, new assistant Ken Johnson's work, overcoming years of a damaging approach, a forward that could land on Hoyas' radar, and one that is already there (Nate Ament), plus numerous videos' depicting high school bench leaders doing their thing.

Double back this way for more really soon!



