G'Town over Cuse in Tweets

With Georgetown taking down historic rival Syracuse on the road 75-71 yesterday, Hoya denizens have taken to X/Twitter, triumphantly. Such is natural, when a program struggles through consecutive 2-13, BIG EAST Conference campaigns.

In fact, yesterday's victory pushed HC Ed Cooley's team to 8-2, a mere game away from equaling last season's win total, this time with 21 games remaining. Even Cooley celebrated afterward, telling media "It's by far the best win we've since I've been the coach here", as the contest was "a rivalry game, a heated game, an exciting game".

The posts/Tweets of 'Hoya Twitter' echo and amplify Cooley's position.

Below is a cross section of what's being said regarding the victory. Enjoy the selection, and be sure to follow these fans/commentators, stakeholders.

The community is ramped up!



