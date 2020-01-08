Below are excerpts from our conversation. It's presented fully on Premium Court, our member-only message board community!

Marley Paul, the SJU basketball space's top expert who scribes for RedStormReport.com , agreed to answer a few questions about just where St. John's is, right now.

January 8, 2020 - Tonight's Georgetown foe, St. John's, is a team set on a new direction, the path captained by Mike Anderson, in his first year leading the team. Despite being 0-2 in this early BIG EAST season, 11-4 overall, the Johnnies are trending upward.

Who besides Figueroa can consistently score in the half of court for SJU? In all honesty, the half court offense has not been pretty and is easily the biggest area of improvement for St. John’s. LJ Figueroa is undoubtedly a 3-level scorer with...

As impressive as the Johnnies' pressure package is, has it improves as the season advanced? think the Big East opener against Butler showed how effective St. John’s has become at their full court pressure this season. The Bulldogs hit St. John’s in the mouth for 25 minutes...

Are the Red Storm faithful optimistic about Mike Anderson and what he brings to the table? Upon his arrival, Anderson promised to deliver a winning brand of basketball and putting together an 11-2 non-conference record with wins over top 25 teams in West Virginia and Arizona has most fans buying in to the Alabama native’s vision. The Big East ...

How has Anderson done with such roster turnover he inherited? While St. John’s retained two all-league caliber talents in LJ Figueroa and Mustapha Heron, the surrounding roster was filled with...

Who is the unhearlded X-factor on this team ?One of the unsung heroes on this team has been sophomore forward Marcellus Earlington...