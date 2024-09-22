Free Coaching Clinc Featuring Most of DC's DI Coaching Talent

When you can assemble three-quarters of DC's NCAA Division I coaching talent for a free, open to the public workshop, you know you've done something. Monumental Sports, owner of the NBA's Washington Wizards, their WNBA cousin Mystics, plus NHL stalwart Capitals, has done just that in roundball.
Enter the 2024-25 Monumental Coaches Workshop. Set for next weekend, particulars follow the graphic:
What: Monumental Coaches Workshop
When: 9.28.24, 10a EST
Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, 1100 Oach Dr. SE, WDC, 20032
Coordinates: Via Google
Damage: Free
Who are the coaches consenting to sharing their knowledge of the game? Ed Cooley of Georgetown, Howard's Ken Blakeny, along with Dwayne Simpkins who is American's First Chair guy.
Come learn from some of the best basketball minds DC-based colleges have to offer1