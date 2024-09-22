Free Coaching Clinc Featuring Most of DC's DI Coaching Talent

When you can assemble three-quarters of DC's NCAA Division I coaching talent for a free, open to the public workshop, you know you've done something. Monumental Sports, owner of the NBA's Washington Wizards, their WNBA cousin Mystics, plus NHL stalwart Capitals, has done just that in roundball.

Enter the 2024-25 Monumental Coaches Workshop. Set for next weekend, particulars follow the graphic: