Fielder Decided to Take Portal Road

it's been a few days since Drew Fielder decided Hoyadom was not for his him going forward. He's entered the transfer portal, and was absent from a practice after the announcement, a sign he's not competing in upcoming The Crown postseason play. Sources have confirmed this.

What will HC Ed Cooley miss by Fielders absence?

A 6'10", 216 pound sophomore center/forward from Boise, ID, Fielder, who attended Southern California Academy finished his Hoya career at 6.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg in 19 minutes each time out.

One can't deny some improvement over the last two years: He's risen from a freshman statline of 5.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg in 14.5 mpg, to 7.1 ppg, 5.4 mpg during 23.6 mpg. His shooting numbers haven't matched that upward trajectory however, as 48.4% overall in '23-24 became 46.3% this season, while three balls went from 40.7% to 25%.

A more holistic look must take into account Fielder attempting 18 more long balls {54-72} dovetailing with greater usage, due to minutes brought about by positional roster dearth - he was one of two available big men on the squad. This was exacerbated by freshman big man Thomas Sorber's injury prone (yet great) season, teams targeting Fielder physically more, and three point shooting that seemed to improve only towards the end.

