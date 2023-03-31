Membership is necessary to access this information. If not already, become one by clicking here! Our special per annum rate is$99.95!

Zach Smart chimed in own Drew Fielder, a recent Georgetown, Class of 2023 commit . Below is a significant excerpt from Smart's submission.

"All the way from Meridian, Idaho, Drew Fielder is a 6-foot-9 inside-outside presence with a perimeter game and guard's skill set. You can't, however, pigeonhole Fielder as today's brand of forward who plays with a polished skill set and without ferocity.

Fielder had multiple games of 25+ points and 10+ rebounds at Southern California Academy in Los Angeles this past season. He's an active crasher who brings vertically explosive athleticism, with a knack for stickback dunks.

Fielder committed to Providence in the fall but has flipped his commitment to Georgetown with the arrival of Ed Cooley.

It's been clear from the very beginning that Fielder has a unique relationship with Cooley, feeling a certain connection with him.

"Coach Cooley and I are just super honest with each other and super real," Fielder said. He and his SCA teammates, 6-foot-5 point guard Garwey Dual and 6-foot-7 stretch four Donovan Santoro all committed to Providence this season, as SCA was one of the nation's best on the prestigious Grind Session circuit

While Dual, a versatile defender with a high end downhill game, is currently weighing options (he also visited G'Town last weekend), Santoro has remained committed to Providence under new head coach Kim English. Despite uber passionate Providence fans being incensed about Cooley's decision to leave for a program in the same conference Fielder flipping his commitment and heading to Georgetown seemed inevitable.,

After playing a supplemental role as a junior, Fielder took leadership..."