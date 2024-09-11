PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GTjA4WFhUUlQ1JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZOMDhYWFRSVDUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Fall Workout Series: 9.9.24

Newcomer Malik Mack breaking it down vs Jayden Epps, Monday.
Newcomer Malik Mack breaking it down vs Jayden Epps, Monday. (ron bailey)
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
Having school begin after summer is an academic ritual shared among multiple levels of students. From Kindergarten to college, it's going on. Right now.

Of course G'Town is included - men's basketball players and coaches are not exempt. As such, fall workouts are also afoot. HC Ed Cooley et al are back to the grind.

With that in mind, the first of our Fall Workout Series is presented. First iteration covered action this Monday, the second week official workouts occurred.

Below is a gallery of photos taken.

Immediately following are excepts from a report, published on Premium Court, detailing sights and sounds, witnessed. The complete presentation, is here, along with discussion.

Enjoy!

The Shots 

Players, Briefly 

Blurbs on some guys.


Kayvaun Mulready - is being a better leader and...

jayden Epps - eepps - struggled until ...

Malik Mack - is showing he will...

Thomas Sorber - didn't score much, but...

Drew Fielder - was kind of active. Moreso...

Jordan Burks - got to the rim a couple of times. was more...

Drew McKenna - didn't show...

Micah Peavy - is the adult in the room. defensive...

Curtis Williams - can be a good perimeter defender. Will have...

Caleb Williams - trying to find...

Drill Watch 

4x4 Defensive Gap Drill

HC Ed Cooley complimenting and getting on Curt Williams' case:

"Curtis Williams, We are trying to compliment you on playing off two feet. Way to play off two feet".

Cooley on defending the paint:

"Don't drop step on penetration. Step up on penetration...keep them out our house"

AC Ladonate Henton teaching:

"That's a game situation. Let's talk about it".

Rebounding 2 on 1 Drill

it was about going to get the ball. Good drill.

Cooley motivating:

"Go get it! Go get it! "

:AC Ken Johnson, pushing Curtis Williams:

"Get off the ground. Isn't athleticism part of your game?"


Tweet Locker 

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HZW9yZ2V0b3du SG9vcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdlb3JnZXRvd25Ib29wczwv YT4gaXMgb2ZmaWNpYWxseSBiYWNrIGF0IGl0LiA8YnI+PGJyPkFuIGV4cGxv cmF0aW9uIG9mIE1vbmRheSYjMzk7cyBmYWxsIHdvcmtvdXQgLXRoaW5ncyBo ZWFyZCwgc3R1ZmYgdGhhdCBoYXBwZW5lZC0gaXMgb24gb3VyIFByZW1pdW0g Q291cnQgbWVzc2FnZSBib2FyZCAhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzBX a2RUMlMyQnoiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wV2tkVDJTMkJ6PC9hPiAgKCQpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9SOFQwdE5PYmozIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vUjhUMHROT2JqMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyByb24gYmFpbGV5IChASG95 YU5hdGlvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ib3lhTmF0 aW9uL3N0YXR1cy8xODMzNzUzNDkzNzcwODE3ODY3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
