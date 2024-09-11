Fall Workout Series: 9.9.24
Having school begin after summer is an academic ritual shared among multiple levels of students. From Kindergarten to college, it's going on. Right now.
Of course G'Town is included - men's basketball players and coaches are not exempt. As such, fall workouts are also afoot. HC Ed Cooley et al are back to the grind.
With that in mind, the first of our Fall Workout Series is presented. First iteration covered action this Monday, the second week official workouts occurred.
Immediately following are excepts from a report, published on Premium Court, detailing sights and sounds, witnessed.
The Shots
Players, Briefly
Blurbs on some guys.
Kayvaun Mulready - is being a better leader and...
jayden Epps - eepps - struggled until ...
Malik Mack - is showing he will...
Thomas Sorber - didn't score much, but...
Drew Fielder - was kind of active. Moreso...
Jordan Burks - got to the rim a couple of times. was more...
Drew McKenna - didn't show...
Micah Peavy - is the adult in the room. defensive...
Curtis Williams - can be a good perimeter defender. Will have...
Caleb Williams - trying to find...
Drill Watch
4x4 Defensive Gap Drill
HC Ed Cooley complimenting and getting on Curt Williams' case:
"Curtis Williams, We are trying to compliment you on playing off two feet. Way to play off two feet".
Cooley on defending the paint:
"Don't drop step on penetration. Step up on penetration...keep them out our house"
AC Ladonate Henton teaching:
"That's a game situation. Let's talk about it".
Rebounding 2 on 1 Drill
it was about going to get the ball. Good drill.
Cooley motivating:
"Go get it! Go get it! "
:AC Ken Johnson, pushing Curtis Williams:
"Get off the ground. Isn't athleticism part of your game?"