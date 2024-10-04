PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GTjA4WFhUUlQ1JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZOMDhYWFRSVDUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Fall Practice Shots: Day 3, 9.30.24

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
Fall practice is speeding forward, as is Georgetown's 2024-25 season's jump off, a November 6th, rare McDonough Arena tilt. Stuff is getting real.

Practice is representing that reality, as coaches are both teaching and drilling, attempting to prepare their young, yet talented group. Stakes are getting high.

What happened on Monday, September 30th?

For things seen, heard and occurring at the Thompson Athletic Center, practice, jet over to Premium Court. The session stood as a significant indication of screws being ratcheted up.

Want to witness exclusive photos documenting procedings? Access the galary below!


