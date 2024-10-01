Georgetown Basketball is officially underway. Last Friday, January, 27th was the first day the Hoyas coulld actually begin practice - the previous workout sessions were dubbed workouts. As such energy was high at the Thompson Athletic Center on Georgetown's campus. The season is but around a month away.

With that in mind, a report on what was heard and occurred during the two hour meeting. Access Premium Court for it. Included are player notes, quotes, etc. It demands a HoyaReport.com membership.

The gallery below boasts a slew of photos documenting the practice, and is available to non-members. Enjoy them!

Premium Court also has more!